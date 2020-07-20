Sky Investment Group LLC Takes Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 188.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 596.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,302,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,272. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $66.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.89.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SSNC. UBS Group dropped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

