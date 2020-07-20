Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) Receives $9.43 Average PT from Brokerages

Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.43.

SLDB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $16,132,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 8,977 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 20,479 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 151.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 162,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 68.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 50,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLDB traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $2.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,575. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average is $3.07. The stock has a market cap of $139.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Solid Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $13.58.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.08. As a group, analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

