SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Position Raised by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,450,000 after buying an additional 356,163 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 601,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,941,000 after acquiring an additional 68,555 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,423,000. Nippon Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,716,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,191,000 after purchasing an additional 19,640 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

DIA stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $266.82. 4,010,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,829,551. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $182.10 and a 1-year high of $295.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $260.90 and a 200-day moving average of $256.97.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.