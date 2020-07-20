SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Purchased by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 896.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,538 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.1% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,388.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,730,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,929,000 after buying an additional 24,935,058 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $156,077,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,940,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,884 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,463,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 35.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,274,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,263,000 after buying an additional 1,374,984 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,126,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,638,657. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.56. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

