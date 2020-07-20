SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Stake Cut by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Good Life Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Emerald Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPTL stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.82. The company had a trading volume of 299,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,158. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.97. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $37.57 and a one year high of $51.31.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

