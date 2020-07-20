Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) is Nepsis Inc.’s Largest Position

Nepsis Inc. lowered its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,530 shares during the period. Square makes up 6.7% of Nepsis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $13,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Square by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,166,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,507,000 after purchasing an additional 117,105 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Square by 766.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQ traded up $7.66 on Monday, reaching $128.39. The stock had a trading volume of 12,415,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,915,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.80 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.17. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $133.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on shares of Square from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Square from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.63.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,013 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $215,391.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,989 shares in the company, valued at $15,085,823. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 6,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $423,052.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,796 shares in the company, valued at $10,790,535.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,574 shares of company stock valued at $3,473,975. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

