Starr International Co. Inc. Purchases 21,514 Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF)

Starr International Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 736,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,514 shares during the period. Bain Capital Specialty Finance accounts for 62.1% of Starr International Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Starr International Co. Inc. owned about 1.43% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance worth $8,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 39.1% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 29,486 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 52.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 401,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 137,200 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 21.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 102,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 18,314 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the first quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the first quarter valued at $175,000. 52.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $20.50 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $18.50 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BCS downgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.86. 205,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,785. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a positive return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $51.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.41 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF).

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.