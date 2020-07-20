Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases 849 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.37. 1,219,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,946,566. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.10. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

