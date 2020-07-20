Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases Shares of 19,768 Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,000. Automatic Data Processing makes up approximately 1.0% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,246,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,460. The company has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.24. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $103.11 and a twelve month high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. BidaskClub downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.14.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

