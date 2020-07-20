Strategic Blueprint LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $5,425,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $145.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,625,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,533,375. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.41 and a 200-day moving average of $140.99. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

