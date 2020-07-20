Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 2,195 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fusion Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,503,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on D shares. Argus cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.06.

NYSE D traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.55. 3,298,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,246,021. The company has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

