Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. cut its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,047 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $32,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth $159,235,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,652,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,362,626,000 after acquiring an additional 357,882 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,042 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $97,890,000 after acquiring an additional 88,695 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 16.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 418,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $122,667,000 after acquiring an additional 60,454 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Teleflex by 100.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 114,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,438,000 after acquiring an additional 57,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TFX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $431.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.40.

In other Teleflex news, CAO John Deren sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $360,799.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.26, for a total transaction of $68,452.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,039.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $384.80. The stock had a trading volume of 133,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $221.27 and a 52-week high of $398.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $364.20 and its 200 day moving average is $349.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $630.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.07 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.96%. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

