Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) is Davis R M Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Davis R M Inc. lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 2.0% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $54,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $1,411,603,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,824,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,771,494,000 after buying an additional 1,242,140 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55,392.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 944,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,853,000 after buying an additional 942,774 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $628,819,000 after acquiring an additional 519,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,841.5% during the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 528,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 510,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TMO. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.91.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $7.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $402.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,712. The company has a market capitalization of $158.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $405.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $361.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,500 shares of company stock worth $33,044,350 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

