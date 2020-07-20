Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,277 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,167,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 92.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 61,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $9,310,000.

RWL stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.81. The stock had a trading volume of 39,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,735. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $37.44 and a 52-week high of $59.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.65.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

