Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $663,000 Position in Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,930 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Tivity Health worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Executive Capital LP increased its holdings in Tivity Health by 214.8% in the first quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 8,755,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973,655 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,899,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,645,000 after acquiring an additional 75,372 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tivity Health by 13.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,809,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,383,000 after acquiring an additional 212,532 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tivity Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,320,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 56,202 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Tivity Health stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $12.71. The company had a trading volume of 289,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average of $12.79. Tivity Health Inc has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $337.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.52 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 38.98% and a positive return on equity of 20.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tivity Health Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TVTY shares. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Tivity Health from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.45.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

