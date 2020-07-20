Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $723,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,075 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDLV. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 260.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 88.9% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at about $55,000.

NYSEARCA IDLV traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,044. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.41. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $35.04.

