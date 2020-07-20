Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 551 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 0.9% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.0% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 659 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $7.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $311.96. 5,278,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,604,965. The company has a market cap of $313.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.35.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Stephens boosted their price target on Mastercard from $286.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.07.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.32, for a total transaction of $20,966,324.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,551,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,753,689,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 733,054 shares of company stock worth $220,158,576. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

