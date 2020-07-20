Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truewealth LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 92.0% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.36.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Sandfort sold 200,093 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $21,009,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,489,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 14,706 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $1,768,984.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,508,979.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 280,138 shares of company stock worth $29,705,277 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $3.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $144.69. 1,371,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,650,793. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $63.89 and a 52 week high of $145.67.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

