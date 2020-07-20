Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Increased by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 103.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,430 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $427,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 120,112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $21,893,000 after buying an additional 82,456 shares in the last quarter. Tuscan Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 120.9% in the 4th quarter. Tuscan Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $373,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total value of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,477,548.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $774,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,730,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.04.

Shares of UNP traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $177.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,885,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,059,673. The company has a market cap of $121.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.88 and a 200 day moving average of $164.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

