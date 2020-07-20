United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Lessened by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.5% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,906,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,195,157,000 after buying an additional 729,531 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,136,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $946,979,000 after buying an additional 1,256,253 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 52.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,877,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $922,779,000 after buying an additional 3,412,002 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,486,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $884,515,000 after buying an additional 153,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,737,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $816,226,000 after buying an additional 907,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 10,100 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,365,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,812,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.62 and a 200 day moving average of $103.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.10.

United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

