VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Acquired by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 173.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 55,805 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Geneva Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,000,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,358,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,824,000 after acquiring an additional 9,645,959 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,266,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,653,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,490,000 after buying an additional 2,672,312 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,449,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,603 shares in the last quarter.

GDX stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.38. The company had a trading volume of 28,341,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,385,969. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.67. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $40.49.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

