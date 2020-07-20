VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Stake Reduced by Verde Capital Management

Verde Capital Management reduced its stake in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 270,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF comprises 9.2% of Verde Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Verde Capital Management owned 0.43% of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF worth $14,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.69. The company had a trading volume of 344,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,874. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.94. VanEck Vectors Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $56.84.

