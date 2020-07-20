Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Bought by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 653.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 171.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 76.9% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of VOT traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $174.96. 102,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,467. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.44. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $106.07 and a 12-month high of $175.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

