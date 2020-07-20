Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,260.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,483,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933,528 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% in the first quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,800 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 697.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,963,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,408 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,717,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,779 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.25 on Monday, reaching $164.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,113,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,857,002. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $172.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $158.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.30.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.