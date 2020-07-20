Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Position Raised by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Veeva Systems comprises about 2.9% of Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 37,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $761,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $164.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

NYSE VEEV traded up $11.18 on Monday, reaching $261.48. The company had a trading volume of 834,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 132.06, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.95. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $261.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.46 and a 200-day moving average of $179.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.10 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 26.26%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total transaction of $62,585.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,704.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $47,606.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,791 shares of company stock valued at $18,643,326. 13.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.