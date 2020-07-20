Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VCYT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

NASDAQ:VCYT traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.93. The stock had a trading volume of 19,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,596. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.37. Veracyte has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $31.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $31.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.31 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 18.36%. Research analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Kennedy sold 86,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $2,437,156.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,466,823.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $531,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,761,017.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,909 shares of company stock worth $5,324,437 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,000,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 178,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 12,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 72,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

