Verde Capital Management Has $366,000 Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2020

Verde Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,658 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises approximately 0.2% of Verde Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2,708.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth $94,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.14. 1,712,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,574,483. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.51.

