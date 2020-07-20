Verde Capital Management Sells 39,431 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Verde Capital Management decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,431 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 0.8% of Verde Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 28.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,762,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,435,000 after buying an additional 9,518,408 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 17,751,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,176,000 after buying an additional 281,033 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 22.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,574,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,848,000 after buying an additional 3,201,704 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,747,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658,199 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,653,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,612,000 after purchasing an additional 733,317 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $17.37. 17,878,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,765,217. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.80 and its 200-day moving average is $15.86. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $17.38.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

