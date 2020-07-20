Verde Capital Management Sells 4,139 Shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Verde Capital Management cut its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,139 shares during the period. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Verde Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Verde Capital Management owned approximately 1.39% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $5,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $206,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Niemann Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ILTB traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,493. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.63 and a 200-day moving average of $72.20. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $78.23.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

