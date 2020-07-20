Verde Capital Management Trims Stock Holdings in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)

Verde Capital Management reduced its stake in Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,501 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock after selling 5,324 shares during the period. Canopy Growth makes up 0.5% of Verde Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Verde Capital Management’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Canopy Growth by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,340 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,536 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,595 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,700 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $17,418,000 after acquiring an additional 316,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,833 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CGC. ValuEngine lowered Canopy Growth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Canopy Growth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Pi Financial lowered Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Canopy Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.15.

Shares of CGC stock traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $17.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,087,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,958,265. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Canopy Growth Corp has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $36.31.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 29th. The marijuana producer reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $80.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.65 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 752.54% and a negative return on equity of 20.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Canopy Growth Corp will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

