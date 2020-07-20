Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 9,034 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.1% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,336 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,167 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.3% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,859 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa stock traded up $3.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $198.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,982,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,180,586. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $385.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.79.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,703,389.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total value of $1,340,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,404.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.62.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

