Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 1,830 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA cut its holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 80.1% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 24,927,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,800,000 after acquiring an additional 11,086,514 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $122,993,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Corteva by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,026,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,287 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Corteva by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,762,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,454 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Corteva by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,571,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,242,000 after buying an additional 1,102,611 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,677,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,051,585. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Corteva has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $32.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.32.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Corteva had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

CTVA has been the topic of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Corteva from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corteva has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.69.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

