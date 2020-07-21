$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Forward Air reported earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 85.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). Forward Air had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $342.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet lowered Forward Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Forward Air from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Forward Air from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Forward Air has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWRD. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Forward Air by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 14,318 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Forward Air by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 66,500 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at $854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWRD traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.59. The company had a trading volume of 8,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,211. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.16. Forward Air has a 52-week low of $39.59 and a 52-week high of $72.09.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

