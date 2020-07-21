11,044 Shares in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Purchased by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 225,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,091,000 after purchasing an additional 21,865 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $998,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRU traded up $2.45 on Tuesday, reaching $65.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,126. The firm has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.87. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $103.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.81 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 7.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRU shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America cut their price target on Prudential Financial from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN cut Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.93.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

