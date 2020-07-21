1,344 Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Purchased by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, hitting $403.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,751. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.85. The firm has a market cap of $159.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $250.21 and a 12 month high of $405.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $33,044,350. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TMO shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

See Also: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.