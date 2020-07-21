14,545 Shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Acquired by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $25,826,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at $12,688,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at $8,632,000. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at $6,546,000. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at $4,910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $514,956.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,014,803. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $52.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.87.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VIAC. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BofA Securities cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.57.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

