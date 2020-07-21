14,545 Shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Acquired by Cairn Investment Group Inc.

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

Cairn Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $25,826,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at $12,688,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at $8,632,000. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at $6,546,000. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter valued at $4,910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $514,956.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,014,803. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $52.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.87.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VIAC. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BofA Securities cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.57.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit