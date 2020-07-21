1,664 Shares in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Acquired by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Paypal by 446.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Paypal by 344.4% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the second quarter worth $36,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. JMP Securities began coverage on Paypal in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on Paypal from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on Paypal from $132.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BTIG Research downgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Paypal from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.42.

Paypal stock traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.48. The company had a trading volume of 262,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,041,106. The company has a market capitalization of $206.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.19. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $183.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.67, for a total value of $3,066,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,964,484.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

