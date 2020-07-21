17,364 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Acquired by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 0.3% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.80. The company had a trading volume of 370,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,355,041. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.