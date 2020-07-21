18,137 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Purchased by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 0.8% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 82,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 542,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,836,000 after acquiring an additional 27,003 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.70. The company had a trading volume of 137,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881,486. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $138.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.49.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

