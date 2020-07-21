20,050 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Acquired by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 20,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 207,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 318,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after buying an additional 29,850 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.83. 7,852 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,035. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.35. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $22.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.