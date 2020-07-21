2,495 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Acquired by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 413.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period.

VTI traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $164.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,857,002. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.30. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

