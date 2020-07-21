26,056 Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) Purchased by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFS Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,913,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 187.8% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 29,010 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 12,375 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 238,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 25.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IBML traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.32. 16,250 shares of the company traded hands. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $25.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.92.

