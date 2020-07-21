2,762 Shares in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) Acquired by Private Advisory Group LLC

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOCU. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Docusign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Docusign during the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Docusign during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docusign during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Docusign by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Docusign from $150.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Docusign from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Docusign from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

DOCU traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $201.01. 165,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,900,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.03 and its 200-day moving average is $111.77. The company has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of -172.01 and a beta of 0.85. Docusign Inc has a 12 month low of $43.13 and a 12 month high of $217.00.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $297.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.51, for a total value of $2,755,874.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,543.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $1,181,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 405,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,580,591.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 248,534 shares of company stock valued at $40,460,572. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Comments


