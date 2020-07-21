$37.52 Million in Sales Expected for Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) to post sales of $37.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $35.00 million and the highest is $40.50 million. Tactile Systems Technology reported sales of $45.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology will report full year sales of $193.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $188.60 million to $199.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $249.54 million, with estimates ranging from $239.10 million to $264.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tactile Systems Technology.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $43.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.65 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 4.19%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,735. Tactile Systems Technology has a 1 year low of $29.47 and a 1 year high of $71.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.42. The firm has a market cap of $716.61 million, a P/E ratio of 91.29 and a beta of 1.95.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, CEO Gerald R. Mattys sold 39,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $2,221,233.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,124,648.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Rishe sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $94,778.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,917.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,551 shares of company stock worth $2,774,439. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $7,890,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $8,574,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $7,313,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,055,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,256,000 after buying an additional 86,995 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,372,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,114,000 after buying an additional 80,159 shares during the period. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

