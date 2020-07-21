38,058 Shares in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO) Purchased by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 38,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000. First National Corp MA ADV owned 0.54% of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, UBS Group AG raised its stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil by 2,454.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.03. The stock had a trading volume of 194,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,400,289. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $67.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.40.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.