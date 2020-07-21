3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Stake Trimmed by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust cut its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 547,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 44,985 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up approximately 8.1% of Spinnaker Trust’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Spinnaker Trust owned about 0.10% of 3M worth $85,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in 3M by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $469,843,000 after acquiring an additional 977,188 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 17,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on 3M from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $2,141,684.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,988.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $1,173,837.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,604,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,223. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $114.04 and a 1-year high of $187.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

