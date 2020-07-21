51,467 Shares in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Bought by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,000. Private Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.13% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,303,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,656,000 after buying an additional 97,852 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.6% in the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 395,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the first quarter valued at about $194,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the first quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 14.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $32.18. The stock had a trading volume of 9,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,146. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.93. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $21.33 and a 1 year high of $36.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.