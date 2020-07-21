5,464 Shares in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Purchased by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $991,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,266,624.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Longbow Research started coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.79.

TXN traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.34. The stock had a trading volume of 246,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,210,975. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $137.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

