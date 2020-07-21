5,740 Shares in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Acquired by Signature Wealth Management Group

Signature Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Heritage Way Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 17,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,246,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,460. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.24. The firm has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.14.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

