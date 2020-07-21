$7.92 Million in Sales Expected for Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) will post $7.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Itamar Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.80 million and the highest is $8.05 million. Itamar Medical posted sales of $7.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will report full-year sales of $38.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $37.50 million to $38.62 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $51.83 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $54.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Itamar Medical.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Itamar Medical in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Itamar Medical in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on shares of Itamar Medical from $17.75 to $22.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Itamar Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Management Corp IL boosted its holdings in Itamar Medical by 36.2% during the first quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 37,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Noked Capital LTD acquired a new position in Itamar Medical during the first quarter worth $174,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Itamar Medical during the first quarter worth $236,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Itamar Medical by 143.2% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 34,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Itamar Medical during the first quarter worth $602,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ITMR traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.60. The stock had a trading volume of 357 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,611. Itamar Medical has a one year low of $7.66 and a one year high of $24.04. The company has a market cap of $250.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.48 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.66 and its 200-day moving average is $15.33.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

